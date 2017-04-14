A Virginia man was killed when he was hit by a dump truck he was working on, police say.

Fairfax County police said in a statement Friday that it happened at a construction site in Great Falls on Thursday morning.

Police said 50-year-old Pedro Banegas of Sterling was working on mechanical issues at the front of the truck. A 63-year-old man got in the truck, but police said he was unaware of Banegas' location and drove forward. Banegas died at the scene.

Police said neither speed nor alcohol contributed to the incident and at this point, they don't expect to charge anyone in the case.