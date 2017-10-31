Man Dies Week After Car Crashed Into Maryland Restaurant

A man injured when a car crashed into a Maryland restaurant at lunchtime last week has died, according to the National Capital Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America.

Isiah "Gene" Pugh, 73, was involved with the Boy Scouts for a long time and was Patuxent District commissioner.

"The last conversation I had with Isiah was about Scouting," said Judge C. Philip Nichols, Patuxent District chair. "He spoke about how proud he was of the job his commissioner team was doing in their role supporting the 3,000 scouts in our district."

Nichols was sitting next to Pugh at a meeting at Babes Boys Tavern @ Top of the Hill inUpper Marlboro Oct. 24 when a light-colored sedan smashed through the side of the restaurant, where dozens of people were having lunch.

Pugh and another person were taken to a hospital with serious injuries, Prince George's County fire department spokesman Mark Brady said. Five people suffered less serious injuries, and two people were injured but declined to go to a hospital.

The driver of the sedan said her brakes went out.

"I panicked," she said. "That's how I ended up over that hump right there."

The car apparently slammed into the restaurant "at a fairly high rate of speed," Brady said.