Man Convicted in 2015 Murder in Alexandria

What to Know Police arrested a suspect in 22-year-old Shakkan Elliot-Tibbs' murder.

Rashad Lonzell Adkins, 21, of Alexandria, is being held without bond in an Alexandria detention center.

The arrest marks the last remaining homicide of 2015 for the Alexandria Police Department.

A jury convicted a Virginia man in the murder of a man who was on his way to meet his mother at a Metro station, according to the Alexandria Commonwealth's Attorney.

Shakkan Elliott-Tibbs, 22, got into an argument and then a fight with Rashad Lonzell Adkins July 2, 2015, on in the 700 block of North Fayette Street. Adkins pulled out a .40-caliber handgun and shot Tibbs at least four times, according to the commonwealth's attorney.

Tibbs was taken to a hospital where he died.

A jury convicted Adkins of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a murder. The jury is deliberating a sentence.