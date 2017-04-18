Man Charged in Capitol Hill Killing of 79-Year-Old

A 21-year-old man has been charged with killing a 79-year-old man inside the senior citizen's own home in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Northeast D.C.

Malcolm Amir, of Northeast D.C., was arrested Monday after David Norwood was found Sunday with multiple stab wounds.

Norwood's body was found about 1:40 p.m. Sunday in his rowhouse on the 600 block of C Street NE, just east of Stanton Park.

Amir was arrested by the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force and charged with second-degree murder while armed.

D.C. police did not immediately respond to an inquiry about whether Amir and Norwood are believed to have known each other.

A neighbor said an elderly couple lived at the house.

Anyone with information for police is asked to call 202-727-9099 or send an anonymous text message to 50411. A reward of as much as $25,000 is offered.