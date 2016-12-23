Man Charged With DWI After Fatal Crash in Centreville

A 31-year-old man has been charged with driving while intoxicated after a high-speed crash killed a passenger in his car Friday morning, Fairfax County police said.

Police say Carlos Lopez Umanzor was speeding in a southbound lane of Ordway Road at 1 a.m. when he crossed over the double yellow lines to pass a vehicle. Umanzor lost control of the car, and it ran off the road, according to police.

The car rolled over, and Umanzor's passenger, 22-year-old Darling Ramirez, was ejected from the car. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Umanzor was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Once he was medically cleared, Umanzor was taken to the Adult Dentention Center and charged with driving while intoxicated.

Investigators believe speed and alcohol were contributing factors in the crash. Additional charges could be placed pending the outcome of the investigation, police said.