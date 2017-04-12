A Maryland man is facing an attempted murder charge after fire officials say he set the fire that tore through a Largo, Maryland, townhome and damaged two nearby townhomes.

Aaron Christopher Davis, 28, of Upper Marlboro was arrested Tuesday and charged with attempted murder and arson, Prince George's County fire officials say.

Surveillance footage from the April 3 fire shows a man walking near the home on Dunloring Drive carrying a red gas can. The fire can then be seen spreading quickly across the rear deck of the home.

By the time firefighters arrived at the scene, all three levels of the townhome were on fire.

Additional firefighters were called to the scene when the fire began to spread to adjacent homes.

Fire officials say two other townhomes were damaged in the fire. Eight adults and a child were displaced by the fire, and two firefighters were treated for minor injuries.

Fire investigators are still looking for information about this incident and any additional suspects.

Anyone with information that can help is asked to call the Arson Tip Line at 301-772-7766.