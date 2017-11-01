A man beat his wife with an ax before dying of apparent self-inflicted injuries from a chainsaw, Fairfax County, Virginia, police said.

A family member came home Wednesday to find the door to their house on Springfield Hills Drive was locked and they couldn't get inside, police said.

The husband was inside beating his wife with the non-blade side of an ax, and somehow, the family member managed to get the wife outside and shut the door, police said.

Officers set up a perimeter around the house and eventually found the husband dead in the garage. Police said he died of self-inflicted injuries that appeared to be from a chainsaw.

The wife was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

