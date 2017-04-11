Man Accused of Sexual Abuse of Girl at Home Daycare in Virginia | NBC4 Washington
Man Accused of Sexual Abuse of Girl at Home Daycare in Virginia

    A man sexually assaulted a girl at an in-home daycare in Virginia several times in the fall, according to Fairfax County Police.

    The 40-year-old suspect did not operate the daycare in the 13100 block of Kidwell Field Road in Herndon, but he lived in the home, police said.

    The 12-year-old victim went to the daycare after school, police said. In March, she told school staff about the assaults that took place from October to December.

    Detectives arrested Oscar Perez Rangel at the home Friday, police said.

    He is charged with five counts of sex abuse.

    There’s no evidence of any other victims, but anyone with more information about the case should call police at 703-246-7885.

    Child Protective Services is assisting the victim and her family.

