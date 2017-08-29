Fairfax County, Virginia, police are searching for a man who grabbed a woman, dragged her into some woods and tried to sexually assault her. News4's Jackie Bensen reports.

A 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the abduction and attempted sexual assault of a woman in Reston, Virginia, Fairfax County police say.

Dominique Ashley Childs was arrested Monday in Manassas after police received a tip.

Earlier this month, a 22-year-old woman said she was walking in the 12000 block of North Shore Drive, when she was grabbed from behind by a man and dragged into the woods. The victim said the suspect tried to remove her clothing but left the area suddenly.

Childs has been charged with abduction with intent to defile. He is beinf held without bond.