Man Accidentally Shoots Himself at NRA Headquarters: Police

A National Rifle Association employee accidentally shot himself while doing firearms training at the organization's headquarters, according to police.

The 46-year-old man's pistol accidentally discharged Thursday afternoon as he holstered the gun in Fairfax County, Virginia, police said.

The accidental shooting happened at the NRA's National Firearms Museum at 11250 Waples Mill Road in Fairfax.

The employee suffered a minor wound to his lower body and was taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.

Officers worked with the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office and no charges are expected, according to police.

News4 has reached out to the NRA for comment, but has not received an immediate response.