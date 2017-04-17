Man, 79, Found Stabbed in Capitol Hill Home

A 79-year-old man was fatally stabbed inside a home in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Northeast D.C., police say.

David Norwood was found with multiple stab wounds in a rowhouse on the 600 block of C Street NE, just east of Stanton Park.

D.C. police say they were called to the house for a report of an unconscious man. When they arrived about 1:40 p.m. Sunday, they found Norwood dead.

His death is being investigated as a homicide, police said Monday.

A neighbor said an elderly couple lived at the house.

Anyone with information for police is asked to call 202-727-9099 or send an anonymous text message to 50411. A reward of as much as $25,000 is offered.

