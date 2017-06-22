WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 15: Commuters board a Metrorail train at Union Station, March 15, 2016 in Washington, DC. Metrorail announced today that they will shut down service entirely on Wednesday for emergency inspections of the system's third-rail power cables after a tunnel fire earlier in the week. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

As Metro's aggressive, year-long maintenance plan comes to an end, riders will start to see changes to the transit agency's fares, schedules and routes.

Starting Sunday, the cost of most trips on Metrorail will increase by 10 to 25 cents. Your fare will depend on where you’re traveling and whether you’re on the train during a rush period.

Metrobus fares are also on the rise. Bus riders can expect to see a 25 cent hike, raising the current fare to $2. Airport bus fees will see an even greater increase, with fares going up 50 cents per ride.

And it’s not just travel rates that are changing. Parking fees will also be adjusted. You can see how much parking at each station costs here.

The increase in fares and other service changes come at the hands of a budget shortfall for Metro. The transit agency has consistently been working to find funds to continue its program of sweeping improvements, including new cars and cleanlier stations.

Sunday’s changes also includes adjustments to Metro operating hours. Trains will begin operating at 5 a.m. during the weekday, and stations will close at 11:30 p.m. On Friday and Saturday nights, riders will have an extra hour of service, with Metro trains running until 1 a.m.

Additional bus routes will help provide service to areas that will no longer have access to early morning or late-night train services. Some bus stations will also see a significant change in their schedule. You can find out whether your bus route has been affected here.

Riders may also find themselves waiting a bit longer for trains to arrive.

Currently, trains depart from endpoints every 6 minutes during rush periods. Starting Sunday, trains will leave every 8 minutes instead, with trains arriving at stations with more than one line every 3 to 4 minutes.

Yellow Rush+ services will be discontinued on Sundays. But if you’re a Blue Line rider, the changes are good news for your commute -- trains will be coming a bit more frequently.

All of these changes are being introduced just as Metro wraps up SafeTrack Sunday.