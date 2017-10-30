MARC's Camden Line Moving, Delayed After Service Suspension

Camden Line trains are back in service but delayed after a tree temporarily stopped trains on the line Monday morning, Maryland Transit Administration officials said.

Service is still disrupted. The 8:40 train leaving Washington was cancelled. The train scheduled to leave at 7:00 a.m. from Washington was set to depart from Laurel Station, officials said.

The first departure from Washington is the 7:40 a.m. train, officials said.

A train left Camden at 7:10 a.m. and will making all stops, officials said.

Officials suggested riders take the Penn Line to avoid the suspension. That line runs between Washington and Perryville. The Penn Line's full schedule can be found here.

The Penn Line also serves BWI Airport.

Metro is still honoring Camden line tickets, officials said.

Plan extra time to compensate for minor delays on Metro SubwayLink, which is single trackingt between Mondawmin and State Center stations.

The Camden Line's suspension will disrupt traffic between D.C. and Baltimore. The Camden Line also services College Park, Greenbelt, Laurel and other towns.

The tree went down near the Camden Line's Laurel Station.