A 13-year-old boy from Prince George's County has been missing since Halloween night, police say.

Demonte Llameal Penn was last seen in the 10300 block of Cardinal Flower Court in Upper Marlboro -- a residential area -- around 5:30 p.m. He was wearing a blue jacket, white shirt and jeans at the time.

Penn is described by police as an African American male, 4 feet 11 inches tall and approximately 80 pounds.

Police are asking anyone with information on Penn's whereabouts to call the PGPD's Investigation Division at 301-749-5064.