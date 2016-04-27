Liberty University to Allow Handguns in Dorms Next Fall | NBC4 Washington
Liberty University to Allow Handguns in Dorms Next Fall

The policy change was given the go-ahead by the university's board of trustees last week

    Liberty University in Virginia will allow students with concealed handgun permits from the state to keep weapons in their dorms beginning next fall.

    Those students would need permission from the school first, The News & Advance reports. The guns would be kept in safes inside the residence halls.

    The policy change was given the go-ahead by the university's board of trustees last week.

    University President Jerry Falwell Jr. announced last year that eligible students could carry guns anywhere on campus. He urged students to arm themselves in the wake of the San Bernardino massacre that left 14 people dead in December.

    Previously, students who qualified could carry guns anywhere except residence halls.

    Liberty University has over 14,500 residential students. One requirement for having a concealed-carry permit is being 21 or older.

    Falwell says he expects the change to affect few people since not many 21-year-old students live in dorms on campus.

    Published at 10:30 AM EDT on Apr 27, 2016 | Updated at 11:11 AM EDT on Apr 27, 2016
    Copyright Associated Press / NBC4 Washington
