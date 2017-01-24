Virginia Lawmakers Look to Remedy Distracted Driving | NBC4 Washington
NBC_OTS_DC

Covering Northern Virginia

Julie Carey, David Culver and the News4 team covering where you live

Virginia Lawmakers Look to Remedy Distracted Driving

By David Culver

Northern Virginia Bureau reporter David Culver looks at some legislative options related to distracted driving.

Published 6 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices