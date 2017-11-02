Law School Students Offering Voter-Rights Hotline on Tuesday

Students at William & Mary's law school will run a non-partisan hotline for Virginia voters on Election Day.

The university in Williamsburg said in a statement Wednesday that it will specifically provide information on individuals' voting rights.

The phones will be staffed from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. The number is 757-742-3095.

The school said its goal is to prevent any confusion at the polls.

The William & Mary Election Law Society has operated its VOTEline service since November 2007. It's only available on Election Day.