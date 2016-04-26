Stolen Kitten Returned to Animal Shelter in Northeast DC

A kitten stolen from a D.C. animal shelter was returned, officials said.

D.C. police said the suspect, who had two children with her, walked into the Washington Humane Society-Washington Animal Rescue League (WHS/WARL) Adoption Center on New York Avenue NE about 5:40 p.m. and asked to see cats.

While the staff was helping other customers, the suspect walked out with the 3-month-old kitten, D.C. police said.

WHS/WARL staff members were able to record a license plate number from a vehicle leaving the adoption center. Police tracked down the cat using the license plate information and returned her to the adoption center.

The kitten, a brown female tabby named Princess Jazzy, needed medical procedures performed before she could be adopted, WHS/WARL said.

“We are especially relieved because Princess Jazzy was under medical treatment prior to the theft and she will now continue to get the care she needs as she awaits adoption into a responsible and loving home,” Lisa LaFontaine, president and CEO of WHS/WARL, said in a statement.

The incident remains under investigation.

Brooke Evans contributed to this report.