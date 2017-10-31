Residents in historic Leesburg, Virginia, neighborhoods are upset after plastic bags containing candy and cartoons turned out to be Ku Klux Klan recruitment material. News4's Chris Gordon reports.

Leesburg police and federal agencies are working to determine if the materials threaten any specific groups. They said if there is not a direct threat, there is not much they can do, because hate speech is protected by the First Amendment.

Residents who picked up the bags found the material inside to be “absolutely revolting and disgusting.” Contained inside along with candy and cartoons was a letter, which appeared to be from the Ku Klux Klan.

It said, "Attention white America. We are nearing the end of the line," and warned of white extinction.

“Cartoons that were vile and disgusting and included cartoon characters of character that were meant to be Jewish people,“ said resident Bronwyn Duffy. ”A black person with a head on a tray, sliced off. Absolutely revolting and disgusting.”

“Bags of candy were included as if to attract children,” Duffy said.

“I'm very disappointed, very disappointed that we would have something happen here in Leesburg,” said Kay Stowers, a Leesburg resident.

Police said the flyers inside the packages were Ku Klux Klan recruitment material.