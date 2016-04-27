Two 19-year-old men are accused of stabbing a teenage boy. They ran from police down an alley and found it was a dead end, police said. News4's Mark Segraves reports. (Published Tuesday, April 26, 2016)

A teenage boy was stabbed and wounded Tuesday morning near a school in Northwest D.C., and the two suspects being chased by police ran down an alley only to find it was a dead end.

The Cardozo Senior High School student was attacked about 9 a.m. on the 4400 block of Georgia Avenue NW, near the new, unoccupied Roosevelt High School building, about a half-mile northwest of the Georgia Ave-Petworth Metro station.

Deangelo McCombs and Malik Dominique Lambert, both 19, were arrested and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon.

Two men approached the victim from behind as he got off a bus at Georgia and Webster avenues NW, police said. The victim tried run, but the men tripped him and then stabbed him, according to police.

The suspects fled and the teen walked into an emergency room with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police spent the morning searching the neighborhood for the men, who were seen being chased by police about 11:30 a.m.

"I seen two guys running from where the school was. They ran behind our construction site. We heard the fence rattling, and we just heard the police say, 'Put your hands up! Put your hands up!'" a man who asked not to be identified said.

The men ran into an alley but were stuck when the saw it was a dead end.

Police held them in the alley for almost two hours and then took them into custody for questioning.

A woman who said she was the mother of one of the suspects arrived near the alley after the men were taken away. Police refused to tell her if her son had been arrested. News4 showed her video of the two men being taken away.

"That's him," she said and walked away.

Police believe the victim may have known the two suspects.

A high school student was stabbed Monday morning on his way to Woodrow Wilson High School, as News4 reported. The attacker tried to rob the teenager and stabbed him in the leg, police said.