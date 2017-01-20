3 DC Council Members, Mayor to Watch Inaugural Parade | NBC4 Washington
3 DC Council Members, Mayor to Watch Inaugural Parade

Just three D.C. council members and mayor plan to watch inaugural parade.

By Associated Press

    Washington, D.C. Jan. 20.

    Only three of the District of Columbia's 13 council members plan to view the presidential inauguration from the Wilson Building.

    Normally, the district's elected officials jostle with hand-picked constituents for a premier view of the inaugural parade. This year, The Washington Post reports only three council members and Democratic Mayor Muriel Bowser have said they'll be watching.

    Republican President-elect Donald Trump had the support of only 4.1 percent of the city's voters in November.

    Some council members describe their absence as a political gesture. Others have personal or public business elsewhere.

    Democratic Council member Jack Evans says he can't remember a similarly small turnout in his 26 years in office. He's planning on coming to watch what he says he views as "a historic occasion." 

    Published at 11:52 AM EST on Jan 20, 2017 | Updated at 12:02 PM EST on Jan 20, 2017
