The Jewish Community Center of Northern Virginia was spray-painted with anti-Semitic graffiti overnight on the first night of Passover, and police are still looking for a suspect or suspects.

Among the hateful messages, "Hitler was right" was spray-painted across an entrance of the JCCNV, which is located on Little River Turnpike in Fairfax. A swastika and an "SS" symbol were spray-painted onto exterior walls.

The nearby Little River United Church of Christ was also vandalized, with swastikas and anti-Muslim signs.

Fairfax County Police are investigating.

The acts of vandalism were discovered Tuesday morning.

"...We are disheartened and deeply disturbed by the anti-Semitism our campus has experienced today," said JCCNV Executive Director Jeff Dannick in a statement Tuesday. "We will not be deterred from our mission of being an open and welcoming place for people of all backgrounds as we continue our operations as normal."

The JCCNV plans to keep its current security measures in place, the statement from the center continued.