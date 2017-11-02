Flyers with the message "It's okay to be white" were found posted outside a Montgomery County high school Wednesday, but school officials say they were taken down before students arrived for the day.

Staff members at Montgomery Blair High School found the flyers on 10 exterior doors at 5:45 a.m. The staff quickly removed the flyers before students arrived, Principal Renay Johnson said in a letter to parents.

"We are taking this seriously and are investigating this incident. Our research so far has indicated that this may be part of a concerted national campaign to foment racial and political tension in our school and community," Johnson said.

Flyers and stickers with similar messages were found in other cities this week, including New Orleans; Cambridge, Massachusetts; and Rocky River, Ohio, according to The Washington Post.

"I want you to know that Montgomery Blair is a very smart, diverse and inclusive community and we will not fall victim to attempts to divide us," Johnson said.

The school district says they contacted police but will review surveillance footage as a part of their own investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the school's security team at 301-679-2800.











