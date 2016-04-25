Internal Memos: Staffing Shakeup at Metro

Internal memos from Metro show staffing changes within rail operations, including the rail control center.

News4’s Adam Tuss tweeted out the memos Tuesday afternoon. Three different memos outline personnel changes and are all signed by Assistant General Manager Andrew Off.

One memo said Hercules Ballard, the managing director of rail transportation, is now on extended leave. James Hughes has been appointed acting managing director.

According to another memo, Lisa Woodruff will be the director of rail operations control center. She is replacing Robert Relyea, who is returning to Rail Station and Train Operations.

That same memo also outlines a reorganization of personnel of the Track Access and Escort Services.

In a third memo, Mike Davis is named as the general superintendent of Track and Structures, replacing Clay Bunting.

All moves are effective May 1.