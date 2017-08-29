An executive with the Human Rights Campaign was killed in a crash in Northeast Washington Saturday night.

Cassidy Karakorn, 39, of Northeast Washington was riding a Piaggio scooter eastbound on Florida Avenue at 11:17 p.m. when a driver in the far right lane attempted to make a U-turn.

As the SUV crossed the left lane, Karakorn struck the driver's side of the SUV.

Police say the SUV driver and witnesses tried to help Karakorn, but she died at the hospital.

As the director of consumer marketing, the Human Rights Campaign said Korakorn "tirelessly championed civil rights for the LGBTQ community."

"Cassidy was a vibrant and energetic force for change in the world. Her talents were boundless. Her creative genius and passion were unmatched," the Human Rights Campaign said in a statement Tuesday.

In 2013, Refinery29, a news and lifestyle website, featured Karakorn in a profile about her work with the Human Rights Campaign, side gig as a DJ and her personal style.

"Driven by my passion for social activism, I need to feel that I’m working for something and not someone," Karakorn said.

Police say the crash that led to Karakorn's death is still under investigation. There's no word on whether any charges will be filed.