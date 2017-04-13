Mulch Fire Sends Clouds of Smoke Over Parts of Centreville

You may see some smoke in the air Thursday morning if you live in the Centreville area. Firefighters are on the scene of a mulch fire at a mulch plant along Lee Highway. News4's Derrick Ward has more from the scene.

Mulch Fire Sends Plumes of White Smoke Into Air in Va.

You may see some smoke in the air Thursday morning if you live in the Centreville, Virginia, area.

Firefighters spent the morning extinguishing a smoking pile of mulch along Lee Highway. A passerby discovered the fire at the mulch plant next to the Luck Stone Quarry about 1:45 a.m. Thursday.

More than 100 firefighters were called to the scene.

No injuries were reported.

At 7 a.m., backhoes were still digging through the smoking mulch.

Firefighters used a crane to douse the flames.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.