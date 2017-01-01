A teen girl was shot and killed, a mother was wounded, and the alleged gunman turned the gun on himself and is in critical condition after an incident early Sunday morning, according to Howard County police.

Police said they responded to a home on 4800 Knoll Glen Road in Ellicott City around 2 a.m. for reports of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found the teen girl, Charlotte Zaremba, 16, the girl’s mother, Suzanne Zaremba, 52, and a young man suffering from a gunshot wounds.

Charlotte Zaremba was taking to Howard County General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Suzanne Zaremba suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where she was treated and released.

The young man, who has not been identified, was also transported to Shock Trauma and is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said Suzanne Zaremba heard a scuffle in her daughter’s bedroom around 2 a.m. Sunday and entered the room. She told police she saw the alleged gunman, who fired a shot at her, before shooting Charlotte Zaremba and turning the gun on himself.

Police said there was another person in the house at the time of the shooting, but they were in another part of the house and not injured. Investigators have not identified a motive for the triple shooting.