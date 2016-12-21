Homeowner's Christmas Message: Peace on Earth | NBC4 Washington
NBC_OTS_DC

Covering Northern Virginia

Julie Carey, David Culver and the News4 team covering where you live

Homeowner's Christmas Message: Peace on Earth

By Northern Virginia Bureau

A home along Chain Bridge Road is well-decorated with holiday lights.

Published at 7:34 PM EST on Dec 21, 2016

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices