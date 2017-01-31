A sports rivalry between two high schools in the suburbs of Washington, D.C., resulted in $100,000 in damage, according to police.

The Walter Johnson High School boys’ basketball team visits Churchill High School in Potomac, Maryland, Tuesday evening, following several incidents of vandalism at Churchill’s stadium and Walter Johnson’s stadium in Bethesda. The vandalism began last week and escalated this week, police said.

Spray-painting caused most of the damage to scoreboards and other areas of the stadiums, according to the principals of both schools, who described the damage as extensive.

“This is not typical ‘kids will be kids’ behavior,” the principals said in a letter to the communities of both schools.

Montgomery County Public Schools contacted police about the vandalism.

In addition to possible charges, the vandals face discipline from their schools, the principals said.