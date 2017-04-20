Heroin Smuggled From El Salvador Inside Lollipops

Someone tried to smuggle heroin into the country concealed inside lollipops, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

A Salvadoran man requested entry as a courier on business and arrived at Dulles International Airport in Virginia on a flight from El Salvador April 14, authorities said.

As a courier, he underwent a secondary inspection of his packages during which 1.56 pounds of heroin was in bags of candy, according to CBP.

A powdery substance found inside the candy shells of lollipops field-tested positive for heroin, authorities said.

Authorities interviewed the man and determined he was an "unwitting accomplice" and didn't charge him, so his name wasn't released, CBP said.

He will need to get a new visa if he wishes to return to the United States.