NBC_OTS_DC

Here's Which Roads Will Close for Friday's March for Life

    Pro-life activists participate in the annual March for Life in front of the U.S. Supreme Court January 22, 2014 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

    Tens of thousands of people are expected to flood the National Mall on Friday for the 44th annual March for Life.

    D.C. police said the following roads will be closed: 

    • F Street NW between 6th Street NW and 7th Street NW from 7:00 am to 1:00 pm
    • Rolling Street Closures on 7th Street NW, from F Street to Jefferson Drive NW starting at approximately 11:30 am to 12:30 pm
    • USPP will close 15th Street between Independence Avenue and Constitution Ave at approximately 6:00 am
    • USPP will close Constitution Ave at 17th Street to 15th Street at approximately 9:00 am
    • 15th Street from Pennsylvania Ave NW to Constitution Ave NW will be closed at approximately 9:00 am
    • Constitution Ave NW at 14th Street Eastbound lanes will be closed at approximately 9:00 am
    • Rolling Street Closures on Constitution Ave NW, from 17th Street to 1st Street beginning approximately 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm

    Published at 11:24 PM EST on Jan 25, 2017
