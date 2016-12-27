Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said on Facebook Tuesday that his dog of 16 years, Lexi, had died. And, as any dog owner knows, it was an emotional goodbye.

"Through good times and bad, she was always happy, and her love was unconditional," Hogan wrote on his Facebook page.

"It is hard to describe how much she meant to us and how much joy she brought to our hearts," his post read."Our family is so thankful, not only for the 16 years we got to spend with her, but also that we got to spend this one last Christmas with her."

Hogan said Lexi died in his arms at 10:40, "as I kissed her goodbye."

"'Dogs have a way of finding people who need them, and filling an emptiness we didn't ever know we had,'" Hogan said, quoting the writer Thom Jones. "We sure will miss her."

Lexi had starred on Hogan's social media before. In August, he tweeted a picture of Lexi, calling her Maryland's first dog. In 2015, Lexi appeared to welcome a new mascot for the state's Natural Resources Police.