Marcus Colbert was killed when a SUV crashed into the garbage truck he was loading trash into.

Trash trucks from several cities and counties in the western Maryland region came together Friday to pay tribute to a man who died while working on a garbage truck in Prince George's County.

Marcus Colbert, 30, died Monday in Laurel, Maryland.

Police say the driver of a SUV struck a parked car along Old Sandy Spring Road and then hit Colbert, who was at the back of the truck loading trash.

Colbert, a Department of Public Works employee, was crushed and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Garbage workers from across the region came to Colbert's funeral to say goodbye and celebrate his life.

"We do the same dirty job, but we love what we do, otherwise, we wouldn’t do it. And it feeds our family, takes care of our family and he was part of our family," said Sherman Garland, who works for the Bowie Department of Public Works.

Born and raised in Laurel, Colbert had worked for the public works department for more than a decade. He followed in his father's footsteps, who worked for the department for 23 years.

Colbert was beloved on his trash route and was remembered for his strong work ethic.

"It’s a tough day for all of us," said Laurel Mayor Craig Moe.

"I wish I could have had you for 100 more years," Colbert's sister, Cynthia Colbert, said at his funeral.

As the investigation into the cause of the accident continues, workers said Colbert's death is a reminder for everyone to look around and keep an eye out for workers on the roads.

"Even though this is a sad occasion, it should be a learning experience for everybody," said Melvin Thompson, the solid waste superintendent for the City of Bowie.

The City of Laurel is working to find a way to memorialize Colbert. He was the first Laurel worker to die on the job.