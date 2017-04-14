Montgomery County police are investigating a case of hate-based vandalism that in Wheaton, Maryland.

The homeowner discovered the vandalism on her front door when she came home to the 2300 block of McMahon Road Thursday afternoon, police said.

A derogatory word had been written on the door with black marker. The homeowner believes her race was the motive for the vandalism, police said.

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to contact police at 240-773-5530.

Crime Solvers of Montgomery County is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest. Tips can be called in to 1-866-411-8477.