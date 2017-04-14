Hateful Message Written on Maryland Woman's Front Door: Police | NBC4 Washington
logo_dc_2x

Hateful Message Written on Maryland Woman's Front Door: Police

By Daniel Barnes

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Shutterstock
    File photo

    Montgomery County police are investigating a case of hate-based vandalism that in Wheaton, Maryland.

    The homeowner discovered the vandalism on her front door when she came home to the 2300 block of McMahon Road Thursday afternoon, police said. 

    A derogatory word had been written on the door with black marker. The homeowner believes her race was the motive for the vandalism, police said. 

    Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to contact police at 240-773-5530.

    Crime Solvers of Montgomery County is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest. Tips can be called in to 1-866-411-8477.

    Published 1 minute ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices