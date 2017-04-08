Girl, 14, Missing in Southeast DC: Police

A 14-year-old girl has been reported missing in D.C., police say.

Robin Moore was last seen on Friday in the 1700 block of Q Street SE.

She is described as a black girl who is 5 feet 1 inch and 105 pounds with a medium-complexion, dark brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black button up hoodie shirt, light blue jeans and floral blue tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about Robin's whereabouts should call the Metropolitan Police Department at (202) 727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at (202) 576-6768 or 911.