Girl, 14, Missing in Southeast DC: Police | NBC4 Washington
Girl, 14, Missing in Southeast DC: Police

    Metropolitan Police Department
    Robin Moore

    A 14-year-old girl has been reported missing in D.C., police say.

    Robin Moore was last seen on Friday in the 1700 block of Q Street SE.

    She is described as a black girl who is 5 feet 1 inch and 105 pounds with a medium-complexion, dark brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black button up hoodie shirt, light blue jeans and floral blue tennis shoes.

    Anyone with information about Robin's whereabouts should call the Metropolitan Police Department at (202) 727-9099, the Youth and Family Services Division at (202) 576-6768 or 911.

    Published 2 hours ago
