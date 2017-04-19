GM: Metro Needs $15.5B Over 10 Years

Metro needs $15.5 billion over 10 years for safety and reliability, according to its general manager.

Paul Wiedefeld released his financial plan for the transit system Wednesday, saying major changes are needed this year.

In particular, Metro wants a dedicated yearly funding stream of $500 million for capital improvments.

The plan calls for reauthorizing the federal capital funding at its current level, $1.5 billion over 10 years. It is set to expire next year.

It also calls for keeping the current level of regional funding.

But maintaining current capital funding levels will leave a safety and reliability shortfall of $7 billion, according to the financial plan.

According to the plan, revenue from fares and commercial sources like advertising cover more than 45 percent of the transit agency's operating expenses, but those expenses are increasing at almost twice the rate as revenues.