Frederick County Student Brought Gun to High School: Police

A public high school student in Frederick County, Maryland, was caught with a gun at school on Wednesday, authorities say.

The 17-year-old boy posted videos on social media showing off and saying he had a handgun at Oakdale High School, according to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.

A teacher received information from students about the social media videos and contacted school administrators. A school resource officer and administrators then removed the young man from class and recovered a loaded handgun from his belongings, police said. No one was injured.

Robert Antoine Shirley Jr. has been charged as an adult and was taken to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center. Police said he has been charged with possession of a dangerous weapon on school property, possession of a regulated firearm, illegal possession of ammunition and reckless endangerment.

Police said it doesn't appear that Shirley had any plans or threats.