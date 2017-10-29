Three children were rescued from a Temple Hills, Maryland, house fire and needed life-saving efforts by firefighters, according to a spokesman for the Prince George’s County Fire and EMS.

Spokesman Mark Brady said crews were called to the 4700 block of Alcon Drive around 7 a.m. on Sunday. They were told that children were trapped in the 2nd floor of the home and could not escape.

The first firefighters on the scene discovered a fire in the 1st floor kitchen, Brady said. The firefighters split with one team battling the fire while the other team searched the home for the children.

Brady said firefighters found two children in one room and an infant in another room. All three were removed from the house. The two children needed “rescue breathing,” and the infant required CPR, Brady said.

The children responded to the rescue efforts and were taken to the hospital. Brady said a 17-year-old was also transported to the hospital suffering from heat and exposure to smoke.

Four other people inside the home were able to escape without injury. A working smoke alarm could be heard by firefighters at the scene, Brady said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The residents are being assisted by the Prince George’s County Citizen Services Unit and the American Red Cross.