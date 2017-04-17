Four Sought in Connection with Red Line Metro Robbery | NBC4 Washington
Four Sought in Connection with Red Line Metro Robbery

    Metro Transit Police Department

    The Metro Transit Police Department is looking for four people in connection with a robbery on a Red Line train Sunday.

    Police released a video showing the four. They said the robbery occurred around 5:30 p.m. near the Wheaton Metro Station.

    They did not release any additional information about the robbery.

