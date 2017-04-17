Four Sought in Connection with Red Line Metro Robbery

The Metro Transit Police Department is looking for four people in connection with a robbery on a Red Line train Sunday.

VIDEO: MTPD needs your help to ID 4 Persons of Interest in a robbery aboard a Red Line train yesterday. Have info? Call 301-955-5000 #wmatapic.twitter.com/ULiiv4AOxV — Metro Transit Police (@MetroTransitPD) April 17, 2017

Police released a video showing the four. They said the robbery occurred around 5:30 p.m. near the Wheaton Metro Station.

They did not release any additional information about the robbery.