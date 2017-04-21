Forestville Murder Victim Identified as Teenage Girl | NBC4 Washington
logo_dc_2x

Covering Prince George's County

Tracee Wilkins and the News4 team covering where you live

Forestville Murder Victim Identified as Teenage Girl

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Prince George's County Police
    Sketch of a woman found dead in Forestville, Maryland, Sunday morning.

    The victim killed in an Easter morning stabbing has been identified as a 17-year-old girl, Prince George's County police say.

    Officers were called to the 3300 block of Springdale Avenue about 8:25 a.m. Sunday to help a person who had been stabbed. The victim, who police have now identified as 17-year-old Te'yja Chase, knocked on the resident's door before collapsing in the yard.

    She died at the hospital a short time later. 

    After failing to identify her through various forensic methods, police released a composite sketch of Chase and photos of her clothing in an effort to identify her.

    Police released her name Friday. 

    No arrests have been made in her death.

    Anyone with information that can help police is asked to call 301-772-4925.

    Published 19 minutes ago
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices