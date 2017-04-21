Forestville Murder Victim Identified as Teenage Girl

The victim killed in an Easter morning stabbing has been identified as a 17-year-old girl, Prince George's County police say.

Officers were called to the 3300 block of Springdale Avenue about 8:25 a.m. Sunday to help a person who had been stabbed. The victim, who police have now identified as 17-year-old Te'yja Chase, knocked on the resident's door before collapsing in the yard.

She died at the hospital a short time later.

After failing to identify her through various forensic methods, police released a composite sketch of Chase and photos of her clothing in an effort to identify her.

Police released her name Friday.

No arrests have been made in her death.

Anyone with information that can help police is asked to call 301-772-4925.