Firefighters Respond to Explosion at DC Police Drug Lab

Dozens of firefighters responded to an explosion and fire at a a D.C. police drug lab on Wednesday, fire officials say.

The fire happened at the department's Evidence Control Branch on Village Lane SW. Police store drug evidence at the warehouse.

D.C. Fire and EMS said the building was evacuated and there were no injuries. The fire was extinguished by about 3:40 p.m. and firefighters are working to vent smoke from the warehouse.

All people who were inside the warehouse will be examined, fire officials said.

There was no fire or structural damage visible from the outside of the building

