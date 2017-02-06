Fire Truck Heading to SE DC Fire Involved in Crash

A fire truck heading to the scene of a fire in Southeast Washington collided with another vehicle in Southeast Washington.

The crash happened along Southern Avenue and Valley Terrace Monday morning. Fire officials say no firefighters were injured, but the driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital.

The fire truck was on the way to a fire two miles away on Alabama Avenue. Fire officials say the building on Alabama Avenue appears to be vacant and was in poor condition.

No injuries related to the fire have been reported.