Gerald Javon Hall would have turned 30 today. He was shot and killed by DC police, who say he refused to drop a knife. News4's Darcy Spencer has more on a gathering to remember Hall -- and the push to get police to publicly release body camera footage. (Published 41 minutes ago)

On what would have been his 30th birthday, Gerald Javon Hall's friends and family gathered to remember him and comfort each other.

Hall was shot and killed Christmas Day by a D.C. police officer, who said Hall refused to drop a knife.

Before the shooting, police said, Hall had returned to his girlfriend's house, turned on the gas, lit paper towels and stabbed her in the arm.

Hall's family say they've seen police body camera footage of the scene, and they dispute the police account. They say police didn't try other ways to defuse the situation.

The officer "wasn't even close enough to him to say his life was in jeopardy," said Angela McCain, Hall's mother.

"They shot three times," said Hall's uncle, Mack McCain. "Whether he had a knife or not, I don't think they had to shoot him. They could have tased him, anything. He's not a bad guy. He takes care of four kids, a navy veteran. He didn't deserve it."

Watch Live Rescue Underway for 17 Stuck for Hours on Knott's Berry Farm Ride

The family wants to have the body camera footage released. So does the ACLU and community activists.

The police are investigating, and one officer has been placed on administrative leave -- which is standard during the investigation of any police shooting.

Meanwhile, the family prayed over Hall by candlelight Friday, saying they should have been celebrating a holy day on Sunday, not missing a friend.

"We're here because, on Christmas Day, when we thought that we were going to be celebrating your birth, it turned out that we were also losing a brother, a father, a friend," one prayed.