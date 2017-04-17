There is a new push for information about a sexual assault that shocked a Fairfax County community last year. News4 Jackie Bensen reports.

Detectives in Fairfax County, Virginia, returned to the area where a woman was robbed and sexually assaulted in 2016 to see if anyone remembers the crime.

Officers responded to the 7000 block of Commerce Street on Wednesday, March 30, 2016, shortly after 6 a.m. for the report of a robbery.

A 40-year-old woman was walking alone behind the shopping center when an unknown male grabbed her and pulled her into a dumpster where he robbed and sexually assaulted her. The victim was able to get home and then call police.

The attacker was described as a Hispanic male, 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 140 to 160 pounds. The man left the scene in an older model red car with a distinctive white or gray patch/mark on the driver’s door.

Police went door-to-door in a nearby apartment complex, handing out flyers about the crime. They said any information could be important in solving the crime.