More than 1,800 young drivers were involved in crashed in Fairfax County, Virginia in 2016, according to a map produced by county police.

The map showed the location of crashes that involved 1,840 young drivers, those between the ages of 15 and 20, throughout the county. Two of those drivers were killed, and 17 percent of the youth-involved accidents caused an injury.

Police released the map in an effort to make young drivers and parents aware of the dangers on the roadway. They said fortunately, 97 percent of the teen drivers were wearing their seatbelts when they crashed.

The map listed the top 10 most dangerous roadways for youth drivers. Braddock Road at Fairfax County Parkway was ranked at the most dangerous by Fairfax County police.