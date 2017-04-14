A woman has died after what appears to be a hit-and-run crash, and police in Fairfax County are searching for the driver.

Authorities say the striking vehicle may be blue or black and could be a Mercedes or Chevy sedan. It has a blue and yellow license plates and may have damage to the front end. The car was last seen heading north on Rugby Road.

Police say the woman was struck near Route 50 and Fairfax County Parkway.

The woman, who was not identified immediately, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Additional information was not released immediately.

Route 50 at Fairfax County Parkway is closed in both directions.

