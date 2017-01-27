The man accused of sexually abusing children inside an elementary school in Prince George's County, Maryland, is expected to plead guilty to federal charges, the News4 I-Team has learned.

Deonte Carraway is expected to enter a guilty plea on Monday at an arraignment proceeding at the U.S. District Courthouse in Greenbelt, according to a court filing. A federal official confirmed the arraignment hearing to the I-Team.

Carraway, a former aide at Judge Sylvania Woods Elementary School in Glenarden, is charged with 15 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor to produce child pornography.

The case involves 12 minors ranging in age from 9 to 13 years old. In court filings, investigators said Carraway sexually assaulted some of the victims.

Carraway was arrested in February of 2016 after the uncle of a 9-year-old boy saw a nude image on the child's phone, police said. Investigators then linked the aide to other victims in the case.

Carraway’s attorney did not immediately return requests for comment. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, which is prosecuting the federal case against Carraway, is expected to announce the Jan. 23 hearing on Friday.

Last year, Carraway was also indicted in Prince George’s County Court on 270 local criminal charges of sex abuse of a minor, sex offenses and child pornography. He pleaded not guilty.

His lawyers argued that the court should suppress some of the defendant's statements because they may have been "involuntary." His attorneys said Carraway "exhibited significant cognitive deficits, with a full scale IQ of 63, which placed his overall intellectual functioning in the deficient range."