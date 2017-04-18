Dunkin' Donuts Slaying Suspect Now on FBI's 'Most Wanted'

The FBI is adding a man wanted in his wife's stabbing death at the Dunkin' Donuts shop where they worked to its "Most Wanted'' list.

The FBI announced Tuesday that 27-year-old Bhadreshkumar Patel is now one of its "Ten Most Wanted Fugitives,'' with a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading to his arrest.

Patel is charged with murder in the 2015 slaying of 21-year-old Palak Patel, in a back room of the shop in Hanover, Maryland.

Palak Patel was found dead after a would-be Dunkin' Donuts customers walked up to an Anne Arundel County police officer and reported that no one was inside the business on Arundel Mills Boulevard.

The officer went inside the store and found Palak Patel lying in the kitchen area. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say Bhadreshkumar Patel struck his wife multiple times with an object before leaving the area.

The FBI says Patel was last seen taking a hotel shuttle to Newark Penn Station in Newark, New Jersey, on April 13, 2015, the day after the killing. At the time, the FBI said relatives and friends in the New Jersey area may have been helping him.

Investigators theorize that Palak Patel wanted to return to India, but her husband didn't. They believe he could be with relatives in the United States or that he fled to Canada or India.