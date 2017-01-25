Dump Truck Overturns, Spills Dirt Across Md. Roadway

A dump truck overturned on a Maryland roadway Wednesday morning, spilling dirt and debris across the busy road.

The crash happened on Route 4 at Route 301 in Upper Marlboro. It's not clear what led to the crash, but pictures from the scene show a badly damaged pickup truck and an overturned dump truck.

Fire officials say two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Outbound Roate 4 is closed while HAZMAT crews clean up the scene.

Stay with News4 on-air and online for more on this developing story.