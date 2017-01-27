Driver Who Struck, Killed 81-Year-Old Cyclist Will Not Face Charges | NBC4 Washington
NBC_OTS_DC

Driver Who Struck, Killed 81-Year-Old Cyclist Will Not Face Charges

Police investigation found the cyclist was at fault

By Daniel Barnes

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NBC Washington
    Crosswalk signs for the crossing where Ned Gaylin was struck and killed.

    The driver who hit and killed an 81-year-old man cycling in a marked crosswalk in Bethesda, Maryland, last fall will not be charged, officials say.

    Retired University of Maryland professor Ned Gaylin was riding his recumbent bicycle on the Capital Crescent Trail on Oct. 17, 2016 when he was struck and killed while crossing Little Falls Parkway. Police said their investigation found Gaylin was at fault.

    Since Gaylin’s death, efforts have been made to make the crossing safer. Traffic is now forced to one lane in each direction, more crosswalk signs have been added and the speed limit has been reduced to 25 miles per hour.

    Published at 8:18 PM EST on Jan 27, 2017
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices