Crosswalk signs for the crossing where Ned Gaylin was struck and killed.

The driver who hit and killed an 81-year-old man cycling in a marked crosswalk in Bethesda, Maryland, last fall will not be charged, officials say.

Retired University of Maryland professor Ned Gaylin was riding his recumbent bicycle on the Capital Crescent Trail on Oct. 17, 2016 when he was struck and killed while crossing Little Falls Parkway. Police said their investigation found Gaylin was at fault.

Since Gaylin’s death, efforts have been made to make the crossing safer. Traffic is now forced to one lane in each direction, more crosswalk signs have been added and the speed limit has been reduced to 25 miles per hour.